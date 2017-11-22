UK Politics

Budget 2017 summary: Key points at-a-glance

Philip Hammond is delivering his second Budget as chancellor. The key points of his speech will be updated as he speaks.

The state of the economy

  • Growth forecast for 2017 downgraded from 2% to 1.5%
  • GDP downgraded to 1.4%, 1.3% and 1.5% in subsequent years before rising to 1.6% in 2021-22
  • Productivity growth and business investment also revised down
  • Annual rate of CPI inflation forecast to fall from peak of 3% to 2% later this year
  • Another 600,000 people forecast to be in work by 2022

Brexit

  • £3bn to be set aside over next two years to prepare UK for every possible outcome as it leaves EU

Public borrowing/deficit/spending

  • Annual borrowing £49.9bn this year, £8.4bn lower than forecast in March
  • Borrowing forecast to fall in every subsequent year from £39.5bn in 2018-19 to £25.6bn in 2022-23
  • Public sector net borrowing forecast to fall from 3.8% of GDP last year to 2.4% this year, then 1.9%, 1.6%, 1.5% and 1.3% in subsequent years, reaching 1.1% in 2022-23.

Personal taxation

Business

Alcohol, tobacco, gambling and fuel

Pensions and savings

Housing

Young people

Education (England only)

Health and social care

Nations/housing/infrastructure/transport/regions/science

Women

Brexit

Related Topics

More on this story