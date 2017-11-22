Budget 2017 summary: Key points at-a-glance
Philip Hammond is delivering his second Budget as chancellor. The key points of his speech will be updated as he speaks.
The state of the economy
- Growth forecast for 2017 downgraded from 2% to 1.5%
- GDP downgraded to 1.4%, 1.3% and 1.5% in subsequent years before rising to 1.6% in 2021-22
- Productivity growth and business investment also revised down
- Annual rate of CPI inflation forecast to fall from peak of 3% to 2% later this year
- Another 600,000 people forecast to be in work by 2022
Brexit
- £3bn to be set aside over next two years to prepare UK for every possible outcome as it leaves EU
Public borrowing/deficit/spending
- Annual borrowing £49.9bn this year, £8.4bn lower than forecast in March
- Borrowing forecast to fall in every subsequent year from £39.5bn in 2018-19 to £25.6bn in 2022-23
- Public sector net borrowing forecast to fall from 3.8% of GDP last year to 2.4% this year, then 1.9%, 1.6%, 1.5% and 1.3% in subsequent years, reaching 1.1% in 2022-23.