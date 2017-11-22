Philip Hammond is delivering his second Budget as chancellor. The key points of his speech will be updated as he speaks.

The state of the economy

Growth forecast for 2017 downgraded from 2% to 1.5%

GDP downgraded to 1.4%, 1.3% and 1.5% in subsequent years before rising to 1.6% in 2021-22

Productivity growth and business investment also revised down

Annual rate of CPI inflation forecast to fall from peak of 3% to 2% later this year

Another 600,000 people forecast to be in work by 2022

Brexit

£3bn to be set aside over next two years to prepare UK for every possible outcome as it leaves EU

Public borrowing/deficit/spending

Annual borrowing £49.9bn this year, £8.4bn lower than forecast in March

Borrowing forecast to fall in every subsequent year from £39.5bn in 2018-19 to £25.6bn in 2022-23

Public sector net borrowing forecast to fall from 3.8% of GDP last year to 2.4% this year, then 1.9%, 1.6%, 1.5% and 1.3% in subsequent years, reaching 1.1% in 2022-23.

