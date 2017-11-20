Image caption Darren Grimes ran a pro-Brexit campaign for young people

The Electoral Commission has re-opened an investigation into Vote Leave's EU referendum spending.

The campaign paid £625,000 to clear bills allegedly run up by university student Darren Grimes with a digital agency days ahead of last June's vote.

A separate group, Veterans for Britain, received £100,000 from Vote Leave.

The campaign denies attempting to get round spending limits - the Electoral Commission initially accepted this but now says it has new information.