The Houses of Parliament are a magnet for protests of all kinds. Here's who has been making their voices heard in the rain on Monday.

Who are they?

Steve Bray, a 48-year-old rare coins dealer from Port Talbot, in South Wales, says he spends every day, from 11am to 6pm, protesting against Brexit opposite the Houses of Parliament.

He met fellow protesters Jane Pierce and Helen Campbell, both from London, through an anti-Brexit Facebook group, which is trying to keep a permanent protest going, while Parliament is sitting. They stage a daily evening vigil outside nearby Downing Street, for protesters who have to work during the day.

Steve says he has funded his campaign by selling some of his stock and has been staying with friends in the London area.

What do they want?

"Our message is that it's never too late to stop Brexit," says Steve, "it's a wrong turn for the country."

Their big hope is that there will be another general election and that public opinion will shift their way when the final Brexit deal is revealed.

So where were they before the EU referendum? "We were living in cloud cuckoo land," says Jane, who runs a charity, "thinking it could never happen".

How is the protest going down?

"We do get people hollering at us 'get a job'," says Helen, "but I'm self employed."

Taxi drivers have been particularly hostile, she adds, but she has noticed a change in their attitude in recent weeks. "I think they are starting to realise it is not turning out how they wanted."

Steve says: "We've had people trying to rip the flags out of our hands. One man said I should be hung as a traitor. I said 'I'd like to see you try'."

But he says they have had a positive response from a lot of passers-by, as well as MPs and members of the House of Lords, one of whom wandered over to give him £20 to get a drink.

"I spent it on flags," he adds.

What is the government's position?

In its response to a petition to calling for a referendum on the final Brexit deal, to be debated next month the government says: "There must be no attempts to remain inside the European Union, no attempts to rejoin it through the back door, and no second referendum.

"The country voted to leave the European Union, and it is the duty of the Government to make sure we do just that.

"Rather than second guess the British people's decision to leave the European Union, the challenge now is to make a success of it - not just for those who voted leave but for every citizen of the United Kingdom, bringing together everyone in a balanced approach which respects the decision to leave the political structure of the EU but builds a strong relationship between Britain and the EU as neighbours, allies and partners.

"We want a deep and special partnership with the EU. We aim to get the right deal abroad and the right deal for people here at home. We will deliver a country that is stronger, fairer, more united and more outward-looking than ever before."