The moment Labour MPs saw the exit poll
- 20 November 2017
- From the section UK Politics
How did those Labour MPs who were not big Jeremy Corbyn supporters react to the 2017 general election exit poll, which revealed that, far from crashing and burning, their leader had defied the odds and stopped Theresa May winning a majority? Film-maker David Modell followed some of them:
Labour MPs Lucy Powell, Ruth Cadbury and Stephen Kinnock, who had been calling for Mr Corbyn to resign, as they'll be seen on BBC2 Mon 9pm pic.twitter.com/yiYuHo3fvq— BBC Daily Politics and Sunday Politics (@daily_politics) November 20, 2017
Here's Labour MP Jess Phillips remembering her reaction on Daily Politics
“I was driving” @jessphillips on 2017 election exit poll news— BBC Daily Politics and Sunday Politics (@daily_politics) November 20, 2017
“I was very shocked , I nearly drove off the road – I was really shocked” pic.twitter.com/DGhyykFBEi
It was not just Labour MPs watching as the shock exit poll came out...
“I was watching it all unfold, and thinking ‘what on earth have they done’ and worried of course, for my own seat” @NickBoles #bbcdp pic.twitter.com/kSMo0Mkp1n— BBC Daily Politics and Sunday Politics (@daily_politics) November 20, 2017
Find out more tonight on BBC 2 from 21:00 GMT or on iPlayer afterwards
Labour - The Summer That Changed Everything. Monday 9pm, @BBCTwo pic.twitter.com/1spFaiAmuO— BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) November 17, 2017
