The moment Labour MPs saw the exit poll

How did those Labour MPs who were not big Jeremy Corbyn supporters react to the 2017 general election exit poll, which revealed that, far from crashing and burning, their leader had defied the odds and stopped Theresa May winning a majority? Film-maker David Modell followed some of them:

Skip Twitter post by @daily_politics Labour MPs Lucy Powell, Ruth Cadbury and Stephen Kinnock, who had been calling for Mr Corbyn to resign, as they'll be seen on BBC2 Mon 9pm pic.twitter.com/yiYuHo3fvq — BBC Daily Politics and Sunday Politics (@daily_politics) November 20, 2017 Report

Here's Labour MP Jess Phillips remembering her reaction on Daily Politics

It was not just Labour MPs watching as the shock exit poll came out...

