Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Michael Gove: "I think Boris is doing a great job as foreign secretary"

Iran, not Boris Johnson, should be the focus of criticism over the detention of a British-Iranian woman, Environment Secretary Michael Gove has said.

The foreign secretary caused much anxiety by wrongly suggesting Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was training journalists when she was arrested.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and London Mayor Sadiq Khan have called for him to resign for putting her at risk.

But Mr Gove said the UK must "call out" Iran, not "play their game".

"Who is in the dock here? Iran. It should be the actions of their judiciary and the revolutionary guards," Mr Gove told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show.

"We make a big mistake if we think the right thing to do is to blame politicians in a democracy who are trying to do the right thing for the plight of a woman who is being imprisoned by a regime that is a serial abuser of human rights."

"If the Iranian judiciary want to use the words of a democrat in order to justify an unjustifiable decision then it is our responsibility to call them out. Let's not play their game."

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe is currently serving a five-year sentence after Iran tried her on charges of trying to overthrow the government.

She denies all the allegations against her and says she was in Iran so her daughter could meet her grandparents.

She lost her final appeal in April 2017 but has since faced two more charges relating to an accusation of plotting to topple the regime in Tehran.

Mr Johnson's comments to the House of Commons foreign affairs committee were cited as evidence against her after they were made last week.

He has since told MPs he was sorry if his words were "so taken out of context" as "to cause any kind of anxiety".

The UK government had "no doubt" she was on holiday when she was arrested, he said.