Penny Mordaunt is set to be promoted to the cabinet as the new International Development Secretary, following the resignation of Priti Patel.

The work and pensions minister, 44, is currently in 10 Downing Street as the prime minister reshuffles her cabinet.

Like Ms Patel, Ms Mordaunt was among Conservatives who backed Leave during the EU Referendum campaign.

Ms Patel quit on Wednesday, admitting unauthorised meetings with Israeli officials had "lacked transparency".