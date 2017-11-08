Priti Patel quits over Israel meetings row

Image copyright Getty Images

Priti Patel has resigned as UK international development secretary amid controversy over her meetings with Israeli officials.

She was ordered back from an official trip in Africa by the PM and summoned to Downing Street over the row.

In her resignation, Ms Patel apologised and said her actions "fell below the standards of transparency and openness that I have promoted and advocated".

The PM said her decision was "right" as "further details have come to light".

Ms Patel apologised on Monday over unauthorised meetings with Israeli politicians in August, but it later emerged she had two further meetings without government officials present in September.

In her letter to Theresa May, Ms Patel said: "While my actions were meant with the best of intentions, my actions also fell below the standards of transparency and openness that I have promoted and advocated.

"I offer a fulsome apology to you and to the government for what has happened and offer my resignation."