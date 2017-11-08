Image copyright PA

Theresa May met Commons staff on Tuesday to discuss procedures for dealing with complaints of harassment.

Downing Street said the prime minister wanted to get a "first-hand sense" of the current system.

Mrs May met a small group from the Members and Peers Staff Association and the Unite trade union.

It follows an agreement on Monday between Mrs May and other party leaders on a new complaints procedure for Westminster staff.

The prime minister's official spokesman said the meeting was private so people felt they could be "open and candid".

Unite parliamentary branch chair Max Freedman, said: "This was a productive meeting and the Prime Minister agreed to consider the branch's call for formal union recognition.

"Unite also emphasised the need for the voice of staff to be amplified in the discussion of new processes and in eliminating the culture of bullying and harassment."