Image copyright Reuters Image caption Boris Johnson said Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been teaching

Boris Johnson is expected to phone his counterpart in Iran later, amid fears that comments he made could lead to a woman having her jail sentence doubled.

The foreign secretary last week said British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was "teaching" journalism when she was arrested in 2016.

She is serving a five-year sentence, imposed over allegations of involvement in "propaganda against the regime".

Her family maintains she was on holiday to visit family and is innocent.

She was summoned to court on Saturday where Mr Johnson's comment was cited as new evidence as to what she was doing in Iran at the time of her arrest.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband, Richard Ratcliffe, said the "worst thing" Mr Johnson could do now was "suddenly go quiet and to create this problem without making any clarifications".

"You can't make a muddle and then leave it. That would be the worst of both worlds," he said.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was sentenced to jail following a court hearing into whether she was attempting to overthrow the government.

She denies all the allegations against her, but lost her final appeal in April.

She has since faced two more charges relating to an accusation of plotting to topple the regime in Tehran.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe has worked for the Thomson Reuters Foundation and the BBC, but insisted the 2016 visit was for her daughter to meet her grandparents.

Image copyright PA Image caption Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is serving a five-year sentence in Iran

However, appearing before MPs on the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Select Committee last week, Mr Johnson appeared to contradict that.

He criticised Iran over the case before saying: "When I look at what Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was doing, she was simply teaching people journalism as I understand it.

"[Neither] Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe nor her family has been informed about what crime she has actually committed. And that I find extraordinary, incredible."

Four days later, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was summoned to court where the foreign secretary's comments were cited as fresh evidence against her.

At the hearing she was accused of engaging in "propaganda against the regime".

'Make amends'

The Iranian judiciary's High Council for Human Rights said Mr Johnson's comments "shed new light" on the charity worker and proved Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe "had visited the country for anything but a holiday".

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been eligible for parole under the early release scheme from November 23.

However, Mr Ratcliffe told the Press Association that she could now face a fresh trial before that date to block her chance of freedom.

"I think the one thing the foreign secretary could do to make amends would be if he went to visit her in the next few weeks before her trial.

"That would be a forward step," he said.

"Careless talk has a cost and there's been a lot of careless talk."

Image copyright Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Image caption Thomson Reuters Foundation says the comments "can only worsen her sentence"

Monique Villa, chief executive of the Thomson Reuters Foundation, called on Mr Johnson to "immediately correct the serious mistake he made".

Meanwhile, Labour's shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry said Mr Johnson had demonstrated a "a fundamental lack of interest or concern".

A Foreign Office spokesman said Mr Johnson's remarks "provide no justifiable basis on which to bring any additional charges against Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe".

"While criticising the Iranian case against Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the foreign secretary sought to explain that even the most extreme set of unproven Iranian allegations against her were insufficient reason for her detention and treatment."

Mr Johnson will speak to the Iranian foreign minister "to raise again his serious concerns about the case and ensure his remarks are not misrepresented," they added.