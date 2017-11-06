Priti Patel apologises over undisclosed Israeli meetings
Priti Patel has apologised for holding a series of undisclosed meetings with senior Israeli officials during a private holiday over the summer.
The international development secretary met senior figures, including Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Ms Patel apologised for failing to follow the usual procedures, including informing the Foreign Office.
She also said she regretted suggesting Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson knew in advance of the visit when he did not.