David Davis has sought to dampen Labour's expectations about a series of official reports on the impact of Brexit on Britain's economy.

The government had sought to keep the 58 studies secret, saying they would undermine Brexit talks.

Mr Davis was effectively forced into agreeing to their publication by a Labour motion in the House of Commons.

But the Brexit secretary claims there has been a misunderstanding about what they contain.

In a letter to Labour MP Hillary Benn, he said the analysis ranged from "very high level overarching" work to specific examinations "of certain product lines in specific sectors".

But, he added, "it is not, nor has it ever been, a series of discrete impact assessments examining the quantitative impact of Brexit on these sectors".

He also argued that some sections should remain "private" because they contained "confidential or commercially sensitive information" or details that could damage Brexit talks because they had "been developed to underpin advice to ministers of the negotiation options in various scenarios".

He said he would meet Mr Benn, the chairman of the Commons Brexit committee, on Monday to discuss what it would be in the public interest to release.