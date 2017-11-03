Tory MP Charlie Elphicke suspended after 'serious allegations'
- 3 November 2017
- From the section UK Politics
Tory MP Charlie Elphicke has been suspended by the party after "serious allegations" referred to the police, the Conservative Party has said.
Mr Elphicke, a former Conservative party whip, has been the MP for Dover since 2010.