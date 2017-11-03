Labour MP Kelvin Hopkins denies sexual harassment claim
- 3 November 2017
- From the section UK Politics
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Suspended Labour MP Kelvin Hopkins has said he "absolutely and categorically" denies allegations of sexual harassment from a party activist.
Ava Etemadzadeh, 27, earlier told the BBC she had been left feeling "very powerless and isolated" after Mr Hopkins was promoted - the year after she complained about his behaviour.