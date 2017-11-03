Image copyright PA

The Conservatives have published a new code of conduct for their MPs and other elected representatives in the wake of sexual harassment allegations.

The party is immediately adopting a new complaints procedure with a hotline for reporting potential breaches and a more detailed investigatory process.

For the first time, there will be an independent figure on the body looking into grievances, the party said.

It pledged to deal with all complaints in a "timely and confidential manner".

The code of conduct obliges all MPs and elected representatives to "act with probity and honesty" and uphold the party's "values and reputation".