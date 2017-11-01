Image copyright House of Commons

Party leaders are to meet to agree an independent process for tacking sexual harassment at Westminster, Theresa May said at Prime Minister's Questions.

The PM said she was "deeply concerned" by recent reports about alleged harassment and abuse and called for a new grievance procedure for everyone working in Parliament.

Jeremy Corbyn said trade unions should be involved to support staff.

He added that he was happy to meet the PM to discuss it.

The meeting is scheduled for early next week, and the SNP's Ian Blackford said his party would also work with the government "to ensure that we have a system we can be proud of".

The government has already promised a response "within days" to the allegations which have included claims of a lack of support for those making complaints.

Commons Leader has been meeting her counterparts in other parties to discuss a "common transparent independent" grievance procedure, Mrs May said.

"We have a duty to ensure that everyone coming here to contribute to public life is treated with respect," she added.

She said this included processes for the political parties to follow, investigations under the ministerial code and rules covering everyone working at the Palace of Westminster.