Image copyright Conservative Party Image caption Bim Afolami became an MP in June

Labour has said it takes all complaints of harassment seriously following allegations by a Conservative MP.

Bim Afolami said he had been told some Labour members in his Hitchin and Harpenden constituency were trying to harass his family.

The MP suggested on Twitter that there had been an attempt to identify where his children went to school, although they were still too young to attend.

Mr Afolami said he had contacted police but had not made a formal complaint.

He said he had also made Parliamentary authorities aware of the allegations.

He told the BBC it was unacceptable to conduct politics this way and he intended to put people "on notice".

The Labour Party said it would investigate any evidence that was presented and that anyone with a complaint should come forward.

Mr Afolami was elected to represent the Hertfordshire constituency in June's general election.