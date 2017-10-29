Image copyright PA

Theresa May has ordered an investigation into allegations about the conduct of minister Mark Garnier.

Mr Garnier admitted asking his secretary to buy sex toys for him and calling her "sugar tits," according to the Mail on Sunday.

The PM has asked the Cabinet Office to look at whether his reported actions broke the ministerial code, Jeremy Hunt told the Andrew Marr show.

Mr Garnier did not respond to requests for a comment.

The prime minister is also writing to the Speaker of the House of Commons calling for a new contractually binding grievance procedure to be set up for all MPs and their staff, said the health secretary.