Image copyright PA Image caption Baroness Anelay has been in the House of Lords since 1996

Conservative peer Baroness Anelay has stood down as a Brexit minister, citing health reasons.

She told Conservative Home she was "calling time" on her ministerial career due to an injury she sustained in 2015 getting out of a helicopter.

The peer, who joined the Brexit department earlier this year, will be replaced by former MEP Lord Callanan.

Brexit Secretary David Davis said she had made an "invaluable contribution" to the process of leaving the EU.

In 2015, Baroness Anelay badly injured her ankle in an accident getting out of a Black Hawk helicopter during a diplomatic trip to Bosnia-Herzegovina.

'Optimistic'

Writing for Conservative home, she said her retirement from government was prompted by the injury but she would remain an active member of the House of Lords.

"It was the Black Hawk helicopter that did it," she wrote.

"As a Foreign Office minister, I was touring Bosnia and Herzegovina, meeting victims of war and terror for whom British overseas power had been a ladder out of oppression.

"Unfortunately for me, that particular ladder hadn't materialised when it came to getting out of the helicopter.

Image caption Martin Callanan becomes the Brexit minister in the House of Lords

"One ill-judged leap later, and I sustained an uncomfortable injury that has called time on my ministerial career after two decades on the front bench."

Although she voted to remain in the EU, she said she was "optimistic" about the UK's future outside the bloc and was "certain" the negotiations and the UK's future relationship with the EU would be successful.

The peer, who was a history teacher and magistrate before joining the Lords in 1996, has served in a series of frontbench positions for nearly 20 years.

'Nightmare'

Her departure means there is no woman in the ministerial team at either the Department for Exiting the European Union or the Foreign Office.

Lady Fairhead, the recently ennobled former BBC chair, is the only female minister in a Brexit-related department, having become minister for trade and export promotion earlier this month.

Lord Callanan was a Conservative MEP for the North-East of England for 15 years. He became a peer in 2014 and was previously a minister in the Department of Transport.

Labour peer Lord Adonis, a vocal opponent of EU withdrawal, cast doubt on the Baroness Anelay's reasons for quitting given that she only accepted the Brexit ministerial job in July.

He tweeted: "Lady Anelay's accident was 2 years ago. The 'accident' causing her departure was Brexit."

He suggested that her successor was "inexperienced" and would have a "nightmare" getting Brexit-related legislation through the Lords, where the government does not have a majority.