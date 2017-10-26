Prime Minister Theresa May is earning more than £10,000 a year renting a flat in central London.

The income from the property, which she owns with her husband Philip, has been declared in the Commons register of members' financial interests.

The register states the property is worth more than £100,000 and has been rented out since 19 August this year.

The PM has previously declared discount cards for Amanda Wakeley, Russell and Bromley and LK Bennett.

MPs are required to declare any financial interest which "others might reasonably consider to influence his or her actions or words as a member of Parliament" within 28 days.