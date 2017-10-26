Labour is calling on David Davis to guarantee MPs a vote on the final Brexit deal before the UK leaves.

Sir Keir Starmer accused the Brexit secretary of getting into a "mess" by suggesting such a vote could happen after Brexit if talks go to the wire.

Mr Davis told MPs he "fully expects" MPs and Lords to vote on the final Brexit deal before the UK leaves the European Union in March 2019.

At PMQs on Wednesday Theresa May had to reassure MPs there would be a vote.

Mr Davis was summoned to the Commons to explain comments to the Brexit committee on Wednesday morning, which suggested the vote could take place after March 2019.

He denied any government commitments had been undermined by his words, saying he expected a "proper and meaningful" vote on any Brexit deal "at the right time".

But he added: "Of course this vote cannot happen until there is a deal to vote upon, but we are working to reach an agreement on a final deal in good time before we leave the European Union in March 2019.

"Clearly we cannot say for certain at this stage when this will be agreed, but as Michel Barnier said, he hopes to get a draft deal agreed by October 2018 - and that's our aim as well.

"So we fully expect there will be a vote in the UK Parliament on this before the vote in the European Parliament, and before we leave the European Union."

He also insisted the choice would be "meaningful - whether to accept that deal, or to move ahead without a deal".

Referring to his appearance before the Commons Brexit Committee , Mr Davis said the government recognised the ratification of the Brexit agreement "will take time and could run into the implementation period".