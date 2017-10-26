Can you match the dog to the party?
- 26 October 2017
- From the section UK Politics
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
MPs and their pooches have gathered for the annual Westminster Dog of the Year contest, organised by the Dogs Trust and the Kennel Club...
Quiz and pictures by Tom Moseley