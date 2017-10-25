Image copyright House of Commons

Jared O'Mara has been suspended by Labour while an investigation into his online comments takes place, Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has said.

The Sheffield Hallam MP faces claims he made misogynistic and homophobic remarks in online posts.

He has apologised for remarks made online in 2002 and 2004, but denies some more recent allegations.

The MP, who was elected this year, has faced calls from Tories and some Labour MPs to be suspended by the party.

John McDonnell told BBC News: "There will be a full investigation by the Labour Party and then, as a result of that, a final decision will be made about his future."

Labour's Shadow Education Minister Tracy Brabin says that the party's suspension of Jared O'Mara is "probably a wise move".

She told BBC Radio 5 Live's Emma Barnett it shows "we are" doing something.

Before the news broke, she had described Mr O'Mara's actions as "unpleasant and unacceptable", adding that the whole episode "doesn't look fantastic".

Also reacting to the news of Mr O'Mara's suspension, the Conservative MP Suella Fernandez said: "A suspension is more than words, and that is the appropriate cause at this stage.

"This is probably is the appropriate cause of action right now."