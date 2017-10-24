Jeremy Corbyn to appear on Gogglebox

Image copyright PA

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is going to swap the despatch box for Gogglebox when he appears in a celebrity special.

Mr Corbyn will feature in the hit Channel 4 TV programme next week to help raise money for Stand up to Cancer.

He is expected to share a sofa with a mystery celebrity to chew over a selection of TV programmes.

It is not yet known which shows will be dissected by the Labour leader, who is not expected to be filmed at home.

However, he has previously expressed a fondness for EastEnders - and also revealed he watched Casualty on the eve of this year's Labour Party conference in Brighton.

The show is being filmed this weekend.

A Labour source added: "He's really looking forward to it - it's a great programme for a great cause."