Image copyright PA

MPs will not decide how to repair the crumbling Houses of Parliament for another 18 months, the government says.

Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom has proposed a new "delivery body" to assess the costs of the three options put forward to renovate the estate.

Parts of the 150-year-old building, which contains asbestos and outdated cabling, are sinking.

Ms Leadsom said successive governments had been "patching and mending" the Grade 1 listed building.

MPs will vote on establishing the delivery body by Christmas and it will then take 18 months to report back, she told BBC Radio 4's The World at One.