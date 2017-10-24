Image copyright Conservative Party Image caption Chris Heaton-Harris is facing calls to explain why he wanted the information

Academics have accused a Conservative MP of "McCarthyite" tactics after he asked for the names of those who teach courses on Brexit and the content of lectures.

Chris Heaton-Harris, a leading Eurosceptic, has reportedly written to every university in the UK.

A lecturers' union said the letter had the "acrid whiff of McCarthyism" about it and urged universities minister Jo Johnson to condemn it.

Mr Heaton-Harris declined to comment.

The Guardian revealed he wrote to university vice-chancellors at the start of this month asking for the names of professors "involved in the teaching European affairs, with particular reference to Brexit".

The MP's letter also asks for a "copy of the syllabus" and online links to lectures on Brexit.

Mr Heaton-Harris is a member of the pro-Brexit European Research Group of Conservative MPs.

Sally Hunt, chairwoman of lecturers' union the University and College Union, said: "Our society will suffer if politicians seek to police what universities can and cannot teach.

"This attempt by Chris Heaton-Harris to compile a hit list of professors has the acrid whiff of McCarthyism about it and Jo Johnson must disown it in the strongest terms.

"Our universities and colleges must lead the way in defending academic freedom, where received wisdom can be challenged and controversial ideas debated."

Simon Usherwood, who teaches a course on Brexit at the University of Surrey, said his institution had received the letter but "the object of the exercise is not immediately clear" as there was nothing in it to explain why the information was needed.

He tweeted that it could be a "simply benign fact-finding exercise" but it was a "very odd" way of going about it.

The alternative - "that there is some more nefarious agenda to mark out people" - could be easily dispelled by Chris Heaton-Harris, he added.

McCarthyism refers to US Senator Joseph McCarthy, who as chairman of the House Un-American Activities Commission, carried out a purge of alleged Communists in public life the 1950s.