The outcome of Brexit negotiations is "up to the UK", European Council president Donald Tusk has said.

He told the European Parliament the UK would determine whether there was a "good deal, no deal or no Brexit".

In an update following last week's EU summit, the former Polish prime minister who represents EU leaders said he was "obsessed" with the remaining 27 countries in the EU staying united.

The UK's departure, he added, was the EU's "toughest stress test".

"If we fail then the negotiations will end in our defeat," he told MEPs. "It's up to London how this will end: with a good deal, no deal or no Brexit."

"But in each of these scenarios we will protect our common interest by being together."

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier are also addressing the Parliament.

On Monday, Theresa May told MPs said she had a "degree of confidence" of making enough progress by December to begin trade talks.

Mr Juncker has dismissed a German newspaper's account of his dinner with the PM in the run-up to the summit, which suggested Mrs May "begged for help" when they met and seemed tired and politically weak.