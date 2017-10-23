Image copyright Getty Images

Speaker John Bercow has approved a Labour request for an emergency debate on the rollout of universal credit.

Last week the Commons backed an advisory Labour motion calling for the controversial welfare changes to be put on hold by 299 votes to nil.

Labour says ministers are trying to ignore the non-binding vote and carry on regardless.

The Commons Speaker previously urged ministers to "respect" the House and set out their thinking on the issue.

Tuesday's debate, which will last three hours, came about following an application in the Commons by shadow work and pensions secretary Debbie Abrahams.

Ministers have maintained that the next phase in the expansion of universal credit, which rolls six benefits into one, will not be paused despite concerns many recipients are waiting more than six weeks to get paid.

They insist that anyone struggling to make ends meet and pay bills can receive bridging payments within five days with same-day financial support for those in the most need.