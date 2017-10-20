Image copyright PA

A Labour MP has apologised for using "offensive and unacceptable" language at an event last month.

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis was filmed on stage saying: "Get on your knees, bitch" - the video has emerged on social media.

Among female MPs criticising him was Labour's Harriet Harman, who tweeted: "Inexplicable. Inexcusable. Dismayed."

The Labour Party said the language "was completely unacceptable and falls far short of the standard we expect".

It is not clear who Mr Lewis, a former frontbencher, was addressing in the video - which was apparently filmed at a Labour event.

Aaron Bastani, the co-founder of left wing website Novara Media, tweeted: "I was there. The video has been up at @novaramedia for a month - Clive was saying this to a man."

But after criticism of his alleged comments, Mr Lewis tweeted: "I apologise unreservedly for the language I used at an event in Brighton last month. It was offensive and unacceptable."

Among MPs lining up to condemn his language on Twitter were the Conservative Mims Davies, who suggested Mr Lewis needed to go on a training course.

Mr Lewis's fellow Labour MP Jess Phillips said: "Just seen the Clive Lewis video. Obviously I am appalled, just listened to seven teenage girls speak up about gender inequality. Perhaps I'll bring them to work on Monday."