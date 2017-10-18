Image copyright AFP

The EU Withdrawal Bill may not now be discussed in the House of Commons until after the Autumn recess, sources have told the BBC.

The law is designed to transfer EU law into UK law ahead of Brexit.

It is facing stiff resistance from some Tory rebels as well as from the opposition parties.

One official source said it was not yet back in the house of Commons because there simply "is not enough political agreement yet".

A Department for Exiting the EU source told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg it was not being delayed because a date had never been set.

But the BBC's political editor said the expectation in Whitehall had been that the bill would be back in the House of Commons straight after the party conference season if the government was to have any chance of getting it through Parliament by the Spring.

The latest delay makes it less likely ministers will be able to push it through on time, she added.

MPs return from Autumn recess on 13 November.

Labour's Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said: "This is further proof that the government's Brexit strategy is in paralysis.

"The negotiations are in deadlock and now a crucial piece of legislation is facing further delay."