The UK is "reaching the limits of what we can achieve" in Brexit talks without moving on to talk about trade, David Davis has said.

Updating MPs on Monday's dinner between Theresa May and EU officials, the Brexit secretary said progress was made but there was "some way" still to go.

He urged EU leaders to give counterpart Michel Barnier the green light at this week's EU summit to begin trade talks.

But Labour said Mr Davis had failed to clear "the first hurdle" he had set.

Following Monday's dinner in Brussels, Mrs May and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker have agreed on the need to "accelerate" Brexit negotiations - but there was no sign of a breakthrough after their working dinner.

A joint statement said the talks - which come before EU member states meet to assess progress on Thursday - were "constructive and friendly".

However, the UK's financial settlement with the EU continues to be a sticking point and the EU will not discuss trade until this has been settled.

Along with the UK's "divorce bill", the EU is insisting agreement be reached on citizens' rights and what happens on the Northern Ireland border before agreeing to open talks on the free trade deal Mrs May's government wants to strike.

Mrs May and Mr Juncker embraced after their working dinner in Brussels

Last week an internal draft document suggested the EU was going to begin preparing for the possibility of trade talks beginning in December - provided the UK does more to bridge the gap on the key negotiating points.

In his Commons statement, Mr Davis urged the EU to give Mr Barnier a mandate to start discussing its future relations with the UK, including trade and defence, telling MPs he was "ready to move the negotiations on".

He suggested the UK was "reaching the limits of what we can achieve without consideration of the future relationship".

"Our aim remains to provide as much certainty to business and citizens on both sides. To fully provide that certainty, we must be able to talk about the future."

'Right path'

On citizens' rights, he said key issues such as the rules on family reunion, the right to return, the onward movement of British expats in Europe and the right of EU residents to export benefits had still to be settled.

Announcing that EU citizens who currently have permanent residence in the UK would not have to go through the full process of re-applying before Brexit, he said the UK had consistently "gone further and provided more certainty" on their status than the EU had done.

While the UK had "some way to secure the new partnership with the EU", he was "confident we are on the right path".

Mrs May has also spoken to the French and German leaders ahead of this week's European Council summit in an effort to end the deadlock over the sequencing of talks.

Speaking in the House of Commons earlier on Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said he thought a reported bill of £100bn was too high, accusing Labour of being willing to "cough up" such a sum.

He said the government was united on its Brexit strategy and urged the EU to "get serious" and agree to settle the citizens' rights question.

For Labour, shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer said EU and UK citizens were still no wiser over their future while it "appeared the deadlock over the financial settlement is such that the two sides are barely talking".

"Nobody should underestimate the seriousness of the situation we find ourselves in. At the first hurdle, the government has failed to hit a very important target."

