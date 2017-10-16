Image copyright PA

Boris Johnson has treated his Czech counterpart to a paddle around the lake of his official residence.

During a walk around the estate at Chevening House, the UK foreign secretary tried to encourage ministers from other European countries allies to join him in the small boat.

Accompanying Czech deputy foreign minister Ivo Sramek, he predicted their voyage would be "a tremendous success".

The foreign ministers were holding talks on European security.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Boris Johnson tried to lift the boat onto the water...

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Slovenian minister Andrej Logar lent a hand

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It's not the first time European leader have posed in a boat - here's David Cameron, Angela Merkel, Sweden's Fredrik Reinfeldt and Dutch PM Mark Rutte in 2014

As well as the Czech minister, Mr Johnson was hosting counterparts from Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia at the grace and favour house in Kent for talks on European security.

He said: "Our departure from the EU will make no difference to Britain's unconditional and immovable commitment to the security and defence of Europe.

"This meeting was a further demonstration that the UK is a vital partner in the security of our continent."