The PM's love of fashion has been reflected in gifts she received from designers such as Stella McCartney, government transparency data shows.

But under Whitehall rules, Theresa May paid with her own money to keep the clothes from Ms McCartney - and a £495 pair of shoes from Charlotte Olympia.

She also bought a £160 necklace from Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko.

Under the Ministerial Code of Conduct, gifts received by ministers worth more than £140 become government property.

But ministers are allowed to keep the gifts if they choose to pay the value of the item - minus £140.

In her declaration for the three months to the end of June, Mrs May paid £175 for a fountain pen from the Onoto Pen Company.

But she chose not to keep three pairs of shoes given by Hotter Shoes, a leather handbag and gloves from Pittards and silk scarves from Halcyon Days, which were retained by the Cabinet Office.

That department also kept a clock and a medal given by King Salman of Saudi Arabia and a fountain pen from King Abdullah of Jordan.