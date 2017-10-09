Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jonathan Bartley and Caroline Lucas are co-leaders of the Green Party of England and Wales

Greens have changed the political weather on issues from fracking to austerity, co-leader Jonathan Bartley will tell the party's conference later.

He will count the introduction of the Living Wage and keeping climate change high up the agenda as successes of the Green Party of England and Wales.

It "will be the most influential" party in 21st Century politics, he will add.

The conference in Harrogate comes four months after the snap election in which the Greens saw their vote share fall.

Like the Lib Dems, SNP and UKIP, the Greens suffered as 82% of voters backed the Conservatives or Labour.

The party got 1.6% of the vote, down on 3.8% in 2015, although it retained its sole Westminster seat of Brighton Pavilion.

Nevertheless, Mr Bartley will say the Greens have succeeded in setting the political agenda.

"Where we lead, others follow. Our London Assembly members forced a Living Wage. Our MEPs stood up for refugees when others stood back. And in Parliament, we have consistently kept climate change on the agenda," he will tell the annual gathering.

"And you know what. I believe we will be the most influential party in 21st Century politics."

The party said he would also outline the Green vision for a new economy and tackling air pollution, as well as speaking out against a "hard Brexit".

According to pre-released excerpts from his speech, Mr Bartley will say: "We have changed the minds of other parties on fracking and we are changing the debate about a universal basic income.

"Other parties might flirt with changing the economy. Or the welfare system. But we are the only party that is honest about how much things need to change."

Brighton Pavilion has been held by Green co-leader Caroline Lucas since 2010. The party also has three MEPs.

It has built strong pockets of local support in cities such as Norwich, Oxford, and Bristol but failed to make hoped-for breakthroughs there in June.