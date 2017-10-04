Image copyright Getty Images

The prime minister has promised to invest an additional £2bn in affordable housing.

The Conservative Party says that will fund the building of an additional 25,000 new homes over five years, so about 5,000 a year. Let's put that into perspective.

The number of affordable homes being built or acquired has been on a downward trend in recent years, from 61,090 in 2010-11 to 32,630 in 2015-16.

The spike in 2014-15 was the culmination of a four-year programme of house-building that saw a big rise in homes being completed. The rise was driven by a surge in homes for affordable rent being built.

What does the government mean when it talks about "affordable" housing? It includes social rent (historically known as "council housing"), affordable rent, affordable homes to buy and shared ownership.

Social rents are typically between 30% and 40% of market rents in a local area. They are set by national government guidance and can rise only in line with inflation

Affordable rents are defined as being about 80% of market rents and so can increase by a lot more than inflation, depending on the market

Affordable homes to buy are less easily defined, but mortgage payments should be above social rent levels and below market rate. This is a broad range

Shared ownership lets buyers pay a smaller deposit in order to own a share of a home. Rent is then paid on the remaining share of the property

It's what's happening with homes available for social rent that is most concerning campaigners because they are made available to those on the lowest incomes.

In 2010-11, 39,570 additional homes were made available for social renting in England, either through being built or bought. By 2015-16 that was only 6,800 extra homes. The number of social houses being built or acquired fell each year during this period.

In response to the prime minister's speech, the Chartered Institute of Housing said: "The details of exactly how these new homes will be funded and just how many will be for the lowest social rents will be crucial.

"Reversing this trend will be a significant task - how much of this new funding will be dedicated to building these kinds of homes?"

This graph shows how the government's priorities have been shifting away from building homes for the cheapest social rents towards building those available for the more expensive affordable rents.

The main focus of government policy has been on private housing schemes such as Help to Buy, with almost 80% of the current housing budget being spent on such schemes up to 2020-21, according to the Chartered Institute of Housing. Just over 20% goes on projects such as shared ownership and affordable homes.

Unlike in the private sector, both social and affordable rented properties are allocated on the basis of need.

Some affordable housing is built through government funding and some is built by private house builders as part of a planning agreement with councils.

In 2015, the Conservatives promised to build a million more homes of all types by 2020 - the equivalent of 200,000 per year - but they have fallen behind on this. There were 168,350 homes built in the year to March 2016.

In May this year, the Conservatives promised a "new generation" of council houses , a proportion of which would have to be sold privately after 10-15 years.

The tenants would be given the first opportunity to purchase their homes, under the Right to Buy scheme, and the proceeds would go towards building more social housing.

