Theresa May has brushed off questions about Boris Johnson's recent Brexit comments - saying she does not want to be surrounded by "yes" men.

The prime minister told BBC Breakfast "leadership is about ensuring you have a team... of different voices around the table so you can discuss matters".

Mrs May was speaking ahead of a day in which the foreign secretary is due to deliver his key conference speech.

It comes after Mr Johnson set out his Brexit "red lines" at the weekend.