Henry Bolton elected UKIP leader

Henry Bolton has been elected UKIP leader - the party's fourth leader in just over a year.

The former soldier, who saw off a challenge from anti-Islam campaigner Anne Marie Waters, won with 30% of the vote.

He told the party conference: "Brexit is our core task."

Mr Bolton, who was backed by Nigel Farage, stood for UKIP as police and crime commissioner in Kent in 2016, coming second.

Ms Waters came second, with 21.3% of the 12,915 votes cast.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

If you want to receive Breaking News alerts via email, or on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App then details on how to do so are available on this help page. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.