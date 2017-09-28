"Decisive steps forward" have been made in the latest round of UK-EU talks, Brexit Secretary David Davis has said.

Mr Davis was speaking at the end of the first talks since Theresa May's speech in Italy last week, in which she said the UK wanted a two-year transition.

He said he hoped EU negotiators would secure "a mandate to explore" the transition idea.

There was the "shape" of a deal to "end the anxiety" of EU citizens in the UK, he added.

At the start of the fourth round of talks earlier this week, Mr Barnier called for a "moment of clarity" from the UK.