Jeremy Corbyn says the Labour Party has united around his "different" economic strategy

"There's a pretty good mood around," he told the BBC in an interview at the party conference in Brighton.

"The party actually is pretty united around the basic principles."

He also promised "more details" on the party's flagship policies and defended the need for more borrowing to fund them, adding that Labour was ready for another general election.

Speaking to BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg, Mr Corbyn also said shadow chancellor John McDonnell was "right to look at all these scenarios" after he suggested that there could be a run on the pound if Labour went into government.