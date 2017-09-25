Image copyright Reuters

I promise, I'm not going to explain the rules and regulations of Labour conference procedure. There has probably been more than enough of that already.

What the shenanigans over a debate at Labour conference on the contentious issues around Brexit really shows us is who has the whip-hand now in the party.

The Corbyn-backing campaign group Momentum organised its members to choose subjects other than Brexit to be debated fully at the conference this week. It wasn't directly snuffed out by the leadership, it was a vote of delegates, but they act to protect their political hero.

Brexit is essentially the only big issue where Jeremy Corbyn is in conflict with the Labour membership. Motions that advocated membership of the single market or continuing freedom of movement clashed with the party's carefully constructed position on the EU and therefore would have given Corbyn's team a rough ride on the conference floor.

As it happens, the fact that debate was squeezed out has been so aggravating for MPs and campaigners who wanted to talk about the issue that some are as I write, queuing up to try to get a word in.

The party had planned to issue an emergency statement on the party's position this morning. After a lot of to-ing and fro-ing, the text was apparently agreed last night I was told, but it now seems that it won't be published at all.

Not exactly a smooth start to the day, and a distraction from the shadow chancellor's announcement about capping credit card interest, the kind of policy that could have significant public appeal.

Labour's position on Brexit has been crafted to try to straddle the different views in the party, but it is under pressure.

Delegates this morning, waving EU flags, and giant inflatable parrots (no, me neither) have made that abundantly clear, arguing passionately both for and against changing the party's policy on the single market.

But Mr Corbyn's stock in the party is so high there have been moments during this conference when it has felt like little more than a victory rally. The clash of views over Brexit is real, and it is now on display. But it won't ruin the leadership's party.