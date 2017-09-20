The government is launching a review into whether a new law is needed to tackle dangerous cycling.

It will consider whether an equivalent offence to causing death by dangerous driving is needed for cyclists.

The announcement follows the trial of Charlie Alliston, 20, who knocked over and killed a woman while riding a fixed-gear bike with no front brakes.

Alliston was cleared of manslaughter but convicted under the 19th Century offence of "wanton or furious driving".

On Monday he was sentenced to 18 months in a young offenders' institution.

After the conviction, Matthew Briggs - whose 44-year-old wife Kim was killed - called for the introduction of new laws, including causing death by dangerous cycling.

Ministers are now seeking independent legal advice on this, with the review due to report in the new year.

Announcing the move, the government said there had been a "series of high-profile incidents" involving cyclists and that in 2015, two pedestrians had been killed and 96 seriously injured after being hit by a bicycle.

Transport minister Jesse Norman said: "It's great that cycling has become so popular in recent years but we need to make sure that our road safety rules keep pace with this change.

"We already have strict laws that ensure that drivers who put people's lives at risk are punished but, given recent cases, it is only right for us to look at whether dangerous cyclists should face the same consequences."

The government had been urged to act by Labour MP Heidi Alexander, Mrs Briggs' constituency MP, who said at Prime Minister's Questions that the current law was "hopelessly outdated and wholly inadequate".

Some cycling groups point out the number of deaths caused by cyclists remains extremely low compared with the figures for cyclists and pedestrians killed and injured by motorists.

The government said its review would also look at wider road safety issues relating to cycling including signage and public awareness.

What is wanton and furious driving?

The law explained in the Commentaries on the Laws of England, published in 1867

Alliston was charged with an admittedly archaic offence - but it is the closest to dangerous driving a cyclist can be charged with.

Unlike a dangerous cycling charge, causing grievous bodily harm by wanton and furious driving takes into account injury.

It may sound slightly eccentric, but perhaps it is down to its wording which was coined in 1861.

Introduced under the Offences Against the Person Act, the charge was created to deter people from driving horse carriages recklessly.

It is now used when it is not possible to prosecute under the Road Traffic Act 1988 - ie, when the vehicle in the crime was not mechanically propelled - and in cases of serious injury or death caused by a cyclist's actions.

It carries a maximum penalty of two years' imprisonment and/or an unlimited fine.

Previous successful prosecutions under the offence include those against cyclists Darryl Gittoes and Darren Hall, who both knocked down pedestrians who later died.