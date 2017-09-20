Guide: 2017 political party conferences

Autumn sees Britain's political parties gathering by the sea - or in big city conference centres - here's a round-up of this year's, which will be updated as they happen.

Liberal Democrats - 16-19 September in Bournemouth

The Liberal Democrats gathered by the seaside having modestly increased their tally of MPs to 12 in the recent general election, following an electoral drubbing in 2015 that left them with just eight.

In his keynote speech to conference, new leader Sir Vince Cable said he could lead the Lib Dems back to power by offering a mix of "hope and realism".

He called for higher taxes on foreign property speculators and second home owners to help tackle inequality.

And he claimed Brexit would be an act of "masochism", leaving the UK poorer.

Labour - 24-27 September in Brighton

The Labour Party's annual get-together comes after leader Jeremy Corbyn strengthened his position following the general election, having seen off a 2016 leadership challenge from MP Owen Smith.

Despite some, including MPs in his own party, predicting poll disaster for Labour under Mr Corbyn's leadership, the party gained seats and recorded a 40% share of the national vote in June 2017.

Ahead of this year's conference, Labour's National Executive Committee approved changes to the way leaders are elected. The threshold for nominations to get on a leadership ballot has been lowered from 15% of MPs and MEPs to 10%.

Mr Corbyn did not have the backing of most Labour MPs as he became leader in 2015 but has won two leadership contests by a landslide due to his strong support among party members.

The changes, which now have to be agreed at the party conference, could make it easier to elect a left-wing successor to Mr Corbyn.

Conservatives - 1-4 October in Manchester

The Conservatives continue a trend over recent years for urban - as opposed to seaside - conferences with a return to Manchester.

Prime Minister Theresa May took what seemed a reasonably safe gamble when she called an election earlier this year, with her party well ahead of Labour in the opinion polls.

However, while the Conservatives increased their vote share they lost their majority in Parliament, after a much-criticised campaign. The government now needs the support of Northern Ireland's 10 Democratic Unionist Party MPs to be sure of winning Commons votes.

Party members will gather with Mrs May in a weakened position and questions over cabinet unity on Brexit - prompted most recently by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson - dominating the headlines.

UKIP - 29-30 September in Torquay

UKIP members meet for a two-day conference which will see the winner of the party's latest leadership election announced.

UKIP's share of the vote in the general election collapsed to just 1.8%, prompting the resignation of then-leader Paul Nuttall. Since UK voters backed leaving the EU in a referendum in 2016, the party which focused on getting the UK out of the EU has struggled to broaden its appeal.

Former leader Nigel Farage ruled out a return but 11 candidates are vying for the party's top job.

Green Party - 7-10 October in Harrogate

The Green Party of England and Wales achieved just a 1.6% share of the vote in the general election, though the party's sole MP, Caroline Lucas, retained her seat in Brighton Pavilion with an increased share of the vote.

Ms Lucas is leader of the party alongside Jonathan Bartley in a job-share arrangement, after the two ran for the leadership on a joint ticket.

According to the party's website, there will be a "co-leaders' speech" to conference.

SNP - 8-10 October in Glasgow

After a stunning general election result in 2015 - when the party won 56 out of 59 Scottish seats - the SNP returned 35 MPs in 2017.

It is still the dominant force in Scottish politics and forms a minority government in the Scottish Parliament - but it lost 12 Commons seats to the Conservatives, six seats to Labour and three to the Lib Dems.

Leader Nicola Sturgeon has called for a second referendum on Scottish independence to be held at the end of the Brexit process, although the date of it has been put back in the wake of the general election.

A majority of Scottish voters backed continuing EU membership in 2016 and Ms Sturgeon has said Brexit would mean Scotland leaving the EU "against our will".

Plaid Cymru - 20-21 October in Caernarfon

Plaid Cymru gained a seat in the general election, taking their Commons total to four. The party has 11 seats in the Welsh Assembly - the same number as the Conservatives but behind Labour.

However, Assembly Member Neil McEvoy has been suspended from the Plaid Cymru group following a row over policy on council house sales.

Plaid backs a move by the Labour Welsh government to stop council house sales - but in a Facebook post, Mr McEvoy said right-to-buy was the "one realistic way" many working-class people had of owning their own home.

In an email to party members, leader Leanne Wood said he was "clearly breaching" Plaid's rulebook.