Image copyright PA

Theresa May has attempted to reassert her authority after Boris Johnson set out his own vision for Brexit.

Asked about the foreign secretary's newspaper article, which sparked accusations of "backseat driving", the PM told journalists: "This government is driven from the front.

"We are all going to the same destination," she added.

Mrs May also said the government would decide how money currently paid to the EU is spent in future.

This was in response to questions about Mr Johnson's decision to revive Vote Leave's controversial pledge of an extra £350m for the NHS after Brexit.

The PM was speaking as she flew to Canada to discuss post-Brexit trade with her counterpart Justin Trudeau.

Mr Johnson's 4,000-word article came shortly before Mrs May is due to give a major speech on Brexit in Florence on Friday.