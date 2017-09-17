Image copyright PA

Boris Johnson has been warned not to be a Brexit "back-seat driver" and to give his full support to Theresa May.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said she did not want Mr Johnson, who on Saturday set out his own vision for post-Brexit Britain, "managing the process".

She told the BBC it showed Mr Johnson's "incredible enthusiasm" for leaving the EU but ministers must be united and bring those who voted to stay along.

The BBC understands Mr Johnson will not be sacked despite anger among some MPs.

The home secretary said she had been too busy dealing with the terror attack in London to read the foreign secretary's article in Saturday's Daily Telegraph.

But asked about the foreign secretary's intervention she said: "You could call it back-seat driving."