Brexit: What are your views?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Become a contributor for a new BBC News project on Brexit

Do you want to get involved with an exciting new video project about Brexit?

BBC News is looking for people to submit short videos of themselves reacting to news stories, expressing their opinions and speaking about Brexit.

On 22 September Prime Minister Theresa May will be travelling to Florence, Italy to make a speech on Brexit negotiations. The speech comes a few days before the fourth round of negotiations between the UK and the European Union begin.

We will hear from the prime minister, but we also want to hear from you. If you are a Brit living in Europe, or an EU national living in the UK tell us what you think.

This is your chance to contribute to coverage across BBC News and get your voice heard. Get in touch using the form below, tell us a little bit about yourself, your name, location and what you think of the Brexit process and if selected to take part we'll be in touch.

Take a look at your views:

EU referendum: Are you in or out?

Budget 2016: Your scores for George

What do Donald Trump voters think of his first 100 days?

Please be sure to include a telephone number for us to contact you on and please note we are not able to reply to every submission sent.