Image copyright Getty Images

The Home Office has told immigration workers that they cannot appear unshaven or wear clothes that aren't considered smart as part of a new dress code.

The department has banned listed items in an 18-page document including jeans, flip-flops and short skirts.

It tells staff to "present a professional image and follow this dress code".

The Home Office say the rules are aimed at officers with a public-facing role.

The directions are aimed specifically at Immigration Enforcement's Criminal and Financial Investigation teams and staff are told they may face disciplinary action if they fail to comply.

However if staff are on undercover operations they will be allowed to wear some of the prohibited items at the discretion of the chief immigration officer if "it is not suitable to dress formally".

Image caption Nose and eyebrow piercings are banned

Staff have been told that while beards and moustaches are allowed, if they want to grow them they should do so in their own time.

An unshaven appearance or stubble are not permitted and staff are warned they "must grow facial hair at a time that minimises the period when you present an unprofessional image".

It says hair must be neat and styles "that may detract from a professional image are not acceptable".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Katy Perry's hair would breach the Home office dress code

The guidelines add: "Hair colour must be appropriate to the work environment and conspicuously 'unnatural' colours (for example pink) are not allowed."

The Beard Liberation Front (BLF), which describes itself as "the informal network of beard wearers" has called for restrictions on facial hair for immigration investigators to be withdrawn.

The BLF's Keith Flett, said: "The guidelines are taking the Civil Service back to the Victorian era. One person's stubble is another person's carefully manicured beard, as any hipster can tell you."

The list restricts:

Clothing:

Denim jeans, t-shirts, frayed or torn clothing

Sportswear or beachwear, including football and rugby shirts

Lycra

Shorts

Flip-flops or beach sandals

Miniskirts or dresses above knee length

Bare mid-rift or low cut tops

Baseball caps or hats

Underwear as outerwear

Hooded tops.

Banned piercings:

nose

eyebrows

lips

tongue

any other visible part of the body

Sunglasses and spectacles must:

be shatterproof

not be mirrored

not be bright in colour

A spokesperson said there was "no formal dress code" for the Home Office.