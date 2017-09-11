Image copyright PA

A Labour source has played down Jeremy Corbyn's remark that long-term membership of the EU single market after Brexit is "open for discussion".

The source said the party's Brexit policy had not changed and that the UK could not stay in the EU single market.

Labour's policy is to stay in the single market - which enables tariff-free trading between members - for a temporary period after March 2019.

In a BBC interview, Mr Corbyn was asked about his longer-term proposals.

He told Radio 4's The World at One: "We want a relationship which allows us to trade within the single market.

"Whether that's formal membership, which is only possible, I believe, if you're actually a member of the EU, or whether it's an agreed trading relationship, is open for discussion. The outcome is more important than the nomenclature on the way."

Mr Corbyn has previously said the UK will have to leave the single market because it is "inextricably linked" with EU membership.