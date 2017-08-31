'No decisive progress' on Brexit - Barnier

Europe's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier says there has been "no decisive progress" on key issues in talks with the UK.

He said negotiations are still "quite far" away from being in a position to begin talks on future trade arrangements.

He also said there were issues of "trust" between the two sides.

But UK Brexit Secretary David Davis urged the EU to be "more imaginative and flexible" in its approach.

