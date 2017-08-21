Brexit: UK to publish more EU negotiation plans

Image copyright PA

The UK government is to publish more details of its Brexit negotiating strategy before addressing the key issue of the role of European courts.

Two papers - on goods being traded on the day the UK leaves and on information sharing - are due later.

More papers - including one on the sticking point of the European Court of Justice - will appear during the week.

The Brexit department says it wants to keep pressure on the EU ahead of the next round of talks.

Brexit Secretary David Davis promised "imaginative and creative solutions", with the UK trying to pressure the EU into agreeing to move the talks on from their initial phase.

Brussels is refusing to discuss future arrangements like trade until citizens' rights, the UK's "divorce bill" and the Northern Ireland border have been settled.

Mr Davis said the latest batch of publications would "drive the talks forward" and "show beyond doubt" that enough progress had been made to move to the next stage of talks.

But speaking to The Guardian, Slovenian prime minister Miro Cerar said the initial phase was proving more complex than expected, meaning it would take longer than planned to move onto the trade talks.

"There are so many difficult topics on the table, difficult issues there, that one cannot expect all those issues will be solved according to the schedule made in the first place," he said.

Monday's publications will urge the EU to widen its "narrow" definition of the availability of goods on the market to also include services, arguing this is the only way to protect consumers and businesses trading before Brexit.

The UK will also look to ensure official documents exchanged with the EU and its member states are protected.