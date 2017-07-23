Brexit: Liam Fox sets election deadline for EU transition

Any transitional arrangement with the EU after Brexit must end by the time of the next election, Liam Fox has said.

The international trade secretary told the BBC he had no ideological objection to interim arrangements to minimise disruption after the UK's exit in 2019.

But he said he did not want them to "drag on" beyond the date of the next general election, scheduled for 2022.

The cabinet is said to be united behind a transition although reports it could last four years have been downplayed.

Chancellor Philip Hammond is reported to support a lengthy transitional period to bring certainty to business.

Newspaper reports on Friday suggested ministers had accepted it could last anywhere between two and four years.

Mr Fox, who is in Washington for discussions on future trade relations with the US, told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show he had "waited for 40 years" for the UK to leave the EU so he regarded any transition period of about 24 months or slightly longer - in which the UK retained elements of membership - as "a rounding error".

But he suggested that voters would want any "voluntary" arrangement to end by the time of the next general election, due to take place in May 2022.

And he said he would want the UK to be able to negotiate its own trade deals during that period as well.

It is not clear whether any arrangement the UK would strike would see it having to accept continued free movement during that period in return for continuing temporary membership of the single market.