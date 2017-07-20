Theresa May to take walking holiday in Alps

Image copyright PA Image caption The prime minister and her husband are keen hikers

Prime Minister Theresa May is to take a three-week walking holiday in the Alps with husband Philip, Number 10 says.

Mrs May is to spend five days in northern Italy next week, before attending the commemoration of the centenary of the battle of Passchendaele in Belgium.

She will then resume her holiday with two weeks in Switzerland.

It is the second consecutive year that the couple have taken a walking holiday in the country.

She joked on Wednesday that fellow Conservatives may be relieved that she is not returning to Wales, where she made the decision to call a snap election while walking in Snowdonia with husband Philip at Easter.

Mrs May has previously said that she loves holidaying in Switzerland because she can get some "peace and quiet".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Preparations are being made for the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele

"I think there are many people who are grateful I'm going to the Alps and not to Wales again," she told LBC radio.

Her choice of holiday destination and activity contrasts with predecessors, including David Cameron who regularly holidayed in Cornwall, but also went to foreign destinations including the Canary Islands, Italy and Portugal.

The prime minister will represent the UK alongside the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the ceremony marking the First World War battle of Passchendaele on 31 July.

A Number 10 spokeswoman said that "various ministers will be on duty over the period" and Mrs May will be "constantly updated" on developments.

She will return to the UK on 14 August.